Valiant and Phicen Announce Bloodsport 1/6 Scale Action Figure!

Valiant Entertainment and Phicen have announced that pre-orders are now open for the Bloodsport 1/6 Scale Action Figure.

Based on the likeness of Valiant’s most unrelenting and unstoppable hero – Bloodsport was brought back from the dead and infused with cutting-edge nanotechnology, Bloodshot is a nearly unstoppable killing machine. His enhanced strength, speed, endurance, and healing made him the perfect weapon.

The Bloodsport 1/6 Scale Action Figure will be debut in September.

Valiant and Phicen Announce the BLOODSHOT 1/6 SCALE ACTION FIGURE – Now Available for Pre-Order!

The figure debuts at the end of this summer

Valiant Entertainment and Phicen are excited to announce that pre-orders are now open for the BLOODSHOT 1/6 SCALE ACTION FIGURE, based on the likeness of Valiant’s most unrelenting and unstoppable hero!

Brought back from the dead and infused with cutting-edge nanotechnology, Bloodshot is a nearly unstoppable killing machine. His enhanced strength, speed, endurance, and healing made him the perfect weapon. After defying his programming and escaping his masters at Project Rising Spirit, Bloodshot now fights to rediscover the secret of his true identity…but remains haunted by the past that nearly destroyed him.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Phicen on a line of high-end collector Valiant action figures, starting with Bloodshot,” said Russell Brown, Valiant President of Consumer Products, Promotions and Ad Sales. “Their superbly detailed, 1/6 scale action figures are some of the most sought-after in the world, so we are thrilled to be able to offer these to our fans.”

In addition to being super-poseable and fully articulated, the BLOODSHOT 1/6 SCALE ACTION FIGURE also comes packaged with the following action-packed accessories:

Samurai sword and sheath with carrying strap

Three handguns with accompanying holsters and thigh strap

Assault rifle with underslung shotgun

Two pairs of interchangeable hands

Belt with two additional magazine pouch sets

T-shirt, pants, and boots

Naturalistic figure base and fire hydrant

Available starting in September for $159.00 USD, the BLOODSHOT 1/6 SCALE ACTION FIGURE can currently be pre-ordered on Phicen’s website, directly through Phicen by contacting Jenny at sales@phicen.com or gma@phicen.com, or through select retailers like the Big Bad Toy Store before the deadline of July 23, 2018! (For wholesale ordering, retailers should contact Jenny at Phicen at sales@phicen.com.) Fans are highly urged to pre-order the action figure to guarantee obtainment.

Bloodshot currently appears in Valiant’s BLOODSHOT SALVATION comic book series by writer Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer) and artist Doug Braithwaite (X-O MANOWAR), and will star in the upcoming BLOODSHOT RISING SPIRIT comic series by writers Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (Cable) and artist Ken Lashley (Black Panther), launching in November. This summer, Sony Pictures Entertainment begins filming on the BLOODSHOT major motion picture starring Vin Diesel (Fast and the Furious films), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Eiza González (Baby Driver), and Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island).

About Phicen

Phicen has been working in the R&D, production and sales of their proprietary 1:6 scale action figures since 2008, and in 2015 added a line of premium statues. They have quickly distinguished themselves in the action figure arena with their passion for quality, drive for authenticity, advanced production facility and pioneering manufacturing techniques, and their seamless encapsulation technique. Their team consists of expert artists, sculptors, painters, and costumers, whose collective effort makes possible the creation of their many high-quality products, which are widely acclaimed and collected by clients worldwide. Visit www.phicen.com to learn more.

Like this: Like Loading...