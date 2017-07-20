Two Kids on a Quest Trailer: Wonderstruck!

Brian Selznick’s novel about two children from different eras who wish their lives were different has been turned into a film by Todd Haynes.

Based on Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel, Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry.

