Sweet Jaeger Teaser: Pacific Rim: Uprising!

Just in case Pacific Rim didn’t exactly make it clear what a Jaeger was, this teaser for Pacific Rim: Uprising goes a bit more deeply into the subject. Of course, its a promotional clip for gojaeger.com…

Pacific Rim: Uprising stars stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny and Jing Tian – with Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman returning to their roles from the first film.

Pacific Rim: Uprising will be in theaters on February 23, 2018.

A new generation of Jaeger Pilots will stand tall for all humanity. What is a Jaeger? It’s you, times a thousand. Witness the next evolution of human invention, with the unveiling of the Pan Pacific Defense Corps Mark VI Jaeger Program, and visit GOJAEGER.COM to discover if you have what it takes to join the biggest heroes ever to walk the Earth.

One day, the monsters will return.

Steven S. DeKnight directs from a script he wrote with Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, and T.S. Nowlin, from a story by Guillermo del Toro.

