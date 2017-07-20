Eat Your Heart Out Foxy Brown Trailer: Proud Mary!

Mary is a hitwoman for the Boston mob but when she encounters a young boy during a hit gone south, her life shifts to another vector.
Proud Mary will be in theaters on January 12, 2018.
Directed by: Babak Najafi
Screenplay by:John Stuart Newman & Christian Swegal and Steven Antin
Story by: John Stuart Newman & Christian Swegal
Produced by: Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan
Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Danny Glover