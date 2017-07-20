Eat Your Heart Out Foxy Brown Trailer: Proud Mary!

Mary is a hitwoman for the Boston mob but when she encounters a young boy during a hit gone south, her life shifts to another vector.

Proud Mary will be in theaters on January 12, 2018.

Working for the man every night and day. #ProudMaryMovie in theaters January 12.

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Directed by: Babak Najafi

Screenplay by:John Stuart Newman & Christian Swegal and Steven Antin

Story by: John Stuart Newman & Christian Swegal

Produced by: Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Danny Glover

