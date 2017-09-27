TRL Adds Demi Lovato and Lil Uzi Vert To Opening Week’s Line-Up!

Demi Lovato and Lil Uzi Vert are set to perform on TRL on Wednesday, October 4th, as part of the show’s launch.

Ed Sheeran, Migos, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti and PRETTYMUCH have previously been announced.

NEW YORK, NY (September 26, 2017) – MTV continues to unveil all-star “TRL” launch week line-up with Demi Lovato and Lil Uzi Vert, who are set to perform live on Wednesday, October 4th. They join previously announced guests and performers Ed Sheeran, Migos, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti and PRETTYMUCH. “TRL” will air LIVE weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from MTV’s newly expanded Times Square studio.

“TRL” is hosted by DC Young Fly and the “TRL” squad which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins.

“TRL” is a daily live show that will air from the network’s iconic Times Square studio and become the prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans. The show will bring teen passion points to life, while continuing to incorporate audience requests. “TRL” will also integrate linear, social and digital elements to include a daily pre-show on Facebook, a post-show on Facebook and YouTube, a daily live stream on Live.ly and Musical.ly, a twice-a-week pop quiz show onMusical.ly, and various “TRL” social content across Instagram, Twitter, etc.

