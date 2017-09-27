20th Century Fox Unveils Latest Additions to Avatar Sequels’ Cast!

20th Century Fox has revealed the newest cast members of the AVATAR SEQUELS who recently explored Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for inspiration. Concurrent production began in Manhattan Beach, CA on Monday, September 25th on the four sequels, the first of which will be released December 18, 2020.

The Sully Family

JAMIE FLATTERS: Neteyam (neh-tay’-ahm) Jake and Neytiri’s first born son.

BRITAIN DALTON: Lo’ak (loh’ ahk) Lo’ak is Jake and Neytiri’s second born.

TRINITY BLISS: Tuktirey: (took-tee’-ray) She goes mostly by “Tuk” (rhymes with “nuke”). She is youngest of the Sully family.

Of the Metkayina Clan

BAILEY BASS: Tsireya (see-ray’-ah) “Reya” She is a graceful and strong free-diver – the young Neytiri of the ocean.

FILIP GELJO: Aonung (aw-nung’) Young male hunter/free-diver son the Olo’eyktan of Metkayina Clan.

DUANE EVANS JR.: Rotxo (row’-txoh) Young male hunter/free-diver of the Metkayina.

Former Hell’s Gate Adolescent

JACK CHAMPION: Javier “Spider” Socorro – A human teenager, born at Hell’s Gate but prefers his time in the Pandoran rainforest more than the asphalt of Hell’s Gate.

The first of the AVATAR SEQUELS hits theaters everywhere December 18, 2020!

