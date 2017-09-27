TBS Dips Toe In Unscripted Waters with Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic!

TBS is dipping its toe into the uncharted waters of reality TV, but there’s nothing tentative about it when the network’s first two efforts are game shows Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic.

Both shows premiere on Tuesday, October 24th – Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild at 10/9C, and Drop the Mic at 10:30/9:30C.

TBS Launches into Unscripted on October 24 with Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild Digital Show Extensions to Include Docuseries Gettin’ Wild with Snoop Dogg, Digital Play-Along Game and First Celebrity Snapchat Lens

Show Adds Jeannie Mai as “Lady Luck”

Starting October 24, Tuesday nights on TBS will be fueled by hip-hop, comedy and culture with the reboot of a classic game show, Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild airing at 10 p.m. (ET/PT). Immediately following, the new celebrity-led rap battle contest Drop the Mic, based on the wildly popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden, is hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin and will premiere at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

“Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild further redefine what audiences have come to expect from TBS and perfectly complement each other for an hour-long block of high energy, competitive fun,” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and special event programming for TBS and TNT. “The passion and comedic creativity behind each show is infectious and sure to generate weekly surprises for everyone.”

Snoop Dogg Presents the Joker’s Wild

TBS has teamed up with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg with Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild. Snoop Dogg, who counted The Joker’s Wild as his favorite game show growing up, hosts TBS’ new version set in his very own casino that includes a gigantic slot machine, giant dice and playing cards. The game features a variety of categories with a Snoop-a-fied touch and includes cameos by Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifia, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Method Man, Regis Philbin, Kelly Osbourne and Karrueche Tran. Streetwise questions and problem solving, not just book smarts, rule the floor with all the action controlled by the one and only Snoop D-O Double G.

TBS will extend Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild through digital experiences and let fans play along with the official free online game accessible via the TBS Android and iOS apps or online at TBS.com beginning October 24.

Leading up to the premiere of the show, TBS will release an exclusive documentary series titled Gettin’ Wild with Snoop Dogg that will give fans a first-hand look behind the scenes of the making of the show. Directed by the five-time Emmy®-winning documentary filmmaker Rory Karpf, the six episode series follows the icon’s transformation into game show host and explores his creative process behind the show’s reboot. The docuseries will be available on the TBS app, TBS social media handles, including the Facebook Watch Tab, and via TBS.com.

TBS and Snapchat are partnering on an original, creative face-in-video Lens feature Snoop Dogg beginning on October 18 to promote Snoop Dogg Presents: The Joker’s Wild. This is the first animated, sponsored face-in-video Lens next to a celebrity. Snoop Dogg will dance in the Lens next to the Snapchat user, who will be a dancing joker. The Lens features custom green screen footage of Snoop Dogg shot exclusively for this Lens experience.

TBS ‘stacks the deck’ by adding Jeannie Mai (The Real) as ‘Lady Luck,’ the vivacious hostess of Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild who brings good fortune and friendly assists to Snoop and the contestants. Mai is best known as the host of the two-time Emmy nominated daytime talk show series The Real and the twice Emmy® nominated television series, How Do I Look? Previously a style correspondent on Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, Extra, E News, Jeannie has also hosted live on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards®, Grammy’s®, American Music Awards® and Oscars®.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Turner’s Studio T. Snoop Dogg serves as executive producer, along with two-time Emmy® winner, Super Bowl Champion and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan. Also executive-producing are Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini for SMAC Entertainment and Ted Chung for Merry Jane.

Drop the Mic

Immediately following Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild, TBS premieres its new celebrity rap battle contest Drop the Mic based on the enormously popular segment from the Emmy®-winning series The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, each week Drop the Mic pits four stars from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture to face off against each other in a rap battle royale packed with lyrically creative genius and “Did they really just say that?” moments. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience votes to determine the winner.

Still in production, with more top talent match ups to come in season one, the celebrity line up already includes Anthony Anderson vs. Usher, Mayim Bialik vs. Kunal Nayyar, James Corden vs. Nicole Richie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson vs. Chrissy Metz, Gina Rodriguez vs. Rob Gronkowski, Tony Hale vs. Timothy Simons, Chris Jericho vs. Laila Ali, Michael Bennett vs. Vanessa Hudgens, David Arquette vs. Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Scherzinger vs. Lil’ Rel Howery, James Van Der Beek vs. Randall Park, Rascal Flatts vs. Boyz II Men and more.

Drop the Mic is produced by CBS Television Studios. James Corden, Ben Winston for Fulwell 73 and Jensen Karp serve as executive producers, with Joanna Gallagher as co-executive producer.

