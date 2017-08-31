Trio of Diseny Channel/Disney XD Shows Renewed!

Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and Bunk’d and Disney XD’s Walk the Prank have been renewed for their third seasons.

A trio of popular comedy series for kids age 6-14 have received third season orders — Disney Channel’s “Stuck in the Middle” from executive producer Linda Videtti Figueiredo, “BUNK’D” from executive producer Pamela Eells O’Connell and Disney XD’s “Walk the Prank” from executive producers Adam Small and Trevor Moore. Production on each will resume in the fall.

Disney Channel’s single-camera comedy “Stuck in the Middle” stars Jenna Ortega as a middle child, Harley Diaz, in a household bustling with nine people – two parents and seven kids – each with distinctive personalities and conflicting schedules. It also stars Isaak Presley as Ethan, Ronni Hawk as Rachel, Kayla Maisonet as Georgie, Nicolas Bechtel as Lewie, Malachi Barton as “Beast,” Ariana Greenblatt as Daphne, Cerina Vincent as Suzy and Joe Nieves as Tom.

Set in a suburb of Massachusetts, the series will continue to follow Harley as the heart of the Diaz family, navigating the ups and downs of changing family dynamics. The third season will continue to emphasize the importance of STEM by highlighting Harley’s inventions in every story. New episodes from season two of “Stuck in the Middle” will premiere weekly on Fridays beginning SEPTEMBER 15 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT) on Disney Channel and VOD.

Popular across linear and digital platforms, “Stuck in the Middle” ranked #1 in its time period during its second season and, in the past year, has reached 65 million Total TV Viewers and generated an additional 26 million engagements via Disney Channel VOD and the Disney Channel App.

Disney Channel’s live-action comedy “BUNK’D” follows siblings Emma, Ravi and Zuri Ross as they leave their extravagant New York City penthouse once again to return to Camp Kikiwaka, a rustic summer camp in Maine. Season three finds the Ross kids arriving at camp after several cabins were lost to fire. Upon learning that the camp’s owner, Gladys, has absconded with the insurance money, the kids team up to save the camp using funds from their parents’ deep pockets. Now owners and counselors, they reunite with cheerful country girl Lou to rebuild the cabins and boost morale.

“BUNK’D” stars Peyton List as Emma Ross, Karan Brar as Ravi Ross, Skai Jackson as Zuri Ross and Miranda May as Lou.

During its second season, “BUNK’D” ranked #1 in its time period and, over the past year, has reached 61 million Total TV Viewers and amassed 25 million engagements via Disney Channel VOD and the Disney Channel App.

“Walk the Prank,” Disney XD’s broadly appealing hit that blends scripted comedy with hidden-camera pranks, reached over 104 million Total Viewers across the U.S. and an additional 122 million views via YouTube. Disney XD’s No. 1 series on VOD and the App (21 million engagements) follows a team of professional pranksters, Chance and his brother Herman and their best friends Bailey and Dusty, along with Dusty’s Uncle Will, who pull off good-natured pranks to capture genuine and hilarious reactions for their online hidden-camera show. Some of the most elaborate pranks from the current second season include a mind-melding robot; an alien spaceship in the woods; and a jam-packed episode guest starring several NFL favorites, including Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) who teams up with ESPN SportsCenter anchor Cari Champion to prank a diehard Cowboys fan.

“Walk the Prank” stars Cody Veith as Chance, Bryce Gheisar as Herman, Jillian Shea Spaeder as Bailey, Brandon Severs as Dusty and Tobie Windham as Uncle Will.

The special “Walk the Prank: NFL Edition” premieres this Saturday, September 2 (11:00 a.m. EDT), on Disney XD. Viewers can catch new episodes from season two of “Walk the Prank” Monday – Thursday, beginning MONDAY, OCTOBER 2, on Disney XD, Disney XD App and VOD.

