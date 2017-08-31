Doctor Who: The Complete Tenth Series Materializes on Home Video in November!

Series/season ten of the rebooted Doctor Who found Peter Capaldi’s grumpy Scottish Doctor with the angry eyebrows ending his three-year run on Doctor Who – capping a series that mixed whimsy with horror with Doctor Twelve regenerating.

Doctor Who: The Complete Tenth Series will materialize on Blu-ray and DVD on November 7th – with over six hours hours of bonus content including the 2016 Christmas special The Return of Dr. Mysterio (and my personal favorite bonus category – audio commentaries!).

Street Date: November 7, 2017

Suggested Retail Price: DVD $74.99 (U.S.), $84.99 (Canada) / BD $89.98 (U.S.), $109.50 (Canada)

Length: Approx. 625 mins + bonus content / 5-disc set (DVD) / 4-disc set (BD)

New York – August xx, 2017 – With a monumental regeneration on the horizon, gear up for the final adventures of the Twelfth Doctor with Doctor Who: The Complete Tenth Series. TheNovember 7, 2017 Blu-ray and DVD release from BBC Home Entertainment features over six hours of bonus content and includes the 2016 Christmas Special, “The Return of Doctor Mysterio.”

The tenth season of the beloved series sees Peter Capaldi embark on his thrilling final chapter as the Twelfth Doctor as well as the first introduction of companion Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts and the return of Matt Lucas as Nardole. Fantastic adventures await the team of heroes as they journey through space and time in this latest instalment of the globally-renowned drama. Expect laughter, danger, and exhilarating escapades in this final season under the helm of lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

Bonus content includes deleted scenes, audio commentary, an “Inside Look” into each episode, “Becoming the Companion,” following Mackie as she travels from the London stage through the doors of the TARDIS to a once-in-a-lifetime role, and more.

