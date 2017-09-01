Great News! The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview Begins September 1st!

The 2017 NBC Primetime Special will begin its run on NBC’s various platforms – from network channels to D2 channels, NBCU cable channels, NBC.com, station websites and social media pages – on September 1st.

The special, hosted by the cast of Great News – with an assistant from Tina Fey – will preview NBC’s fall offerings including the return of Will & Grace; the new Dick Wolf true crime series Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, and military series The Brave.

‘THE 2017 NBC PRIMETIME PREVIEW’ HIGHLIGHTS NETWORK’S NEW FALL OFFERINGS

Cast of “Great News,” Along With Tina Fey, Hosts Special That Focuses on Rookie and Returning Comedies, Dramas, “The Voice” and “Sunday Night Football”

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Aug. 31, 2017 – NBC is unwrapping its fall lineup with “The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview,” which will be hosted by the cast of “Great News” and includes a special appearance by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey. The half-hour show will begin its run on Sept. 1 and continue through Oct. 8. It is expected to air more than 300 times across a wide horizon of NBCUniversal media platforms and on over 240 participating NBC broadcast affiliates and owned television stations. In addition, the special will run on many stations’ D2 channels, NBCU cable channels, NBC.com, station websites and social media pages, as well as sales and marketing events across the country. “The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview” will take a peek at the network’s new fall offerings, including the return of the landmark comedy series “Will & Grace” (premiering Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.), producer Dick Wolf’s event series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” (premiering Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.) and the powerful new drama “The Brave” (premiering Sept. 25 at 10 p.m.), which focuses on America’s elite undercover military heroes. Other series to be featured in the special include last season’s #1 new series, “This Is Us,” which earned 10 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series; “The Voice,” featuring coaches Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the upcoming season; “Superstore,” the popular workplace comedy entering its third season; “The Good Place,” one of last season’s most critically acclaimed new comedies; “Great News,” the hot second-year comedy from executive producers Tracey Wigfield, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock; and “Sunday Night Football,” the #1-rated show on broadcast television. “The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview” is produced by NBC Custom Content Marketing.

