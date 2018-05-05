Trailer For Robin Hood Buckles Some Swash!

Summit Entertainment and eOne are pinning holiday cheer on the performance of Robin Hood. Judging from the fun trailer, there’s a good chance they (and we) will be happy with this re-imagining of the classic story.
Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton, Eve Hewson, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendlesohn and Jamie Dornan. It opens on November 21st.
Robin Hood – In theaters November 21, 2018. Starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan.
Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.
Summit Entertainment presents, an Appian Way production, a Safehouse Pictures production, in association with Thunder Roads Films.
