Trailer For Robin Hood Buckles Some Swash!

Summit Entertainment and eOne are pinning holiday cheer on the performance of Robin Hood. Judging from the fun trailer, there’s a good chance they (and we) will be happy with this re-imagining of the classic story.

Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton, Eve Hewson, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendlesohn and Jamie Dornan. It opens on November 21st.

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

