Sometimes Brutality Gets $#!+ Done Trailer: Luke Cage: Season 2!

Luke Cage is back and about to face a foe that seems as tough (and bulletproof) as he is. Worse, Shades (Theo Rossi) and Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) are still around to plague Harlem’s bulletproof hero.

On the plus side, Misty Knight is back – with a bionic surprise for anyone who wants to mess with her.

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 22nd.

Luke Cage is back.

ONCE BULLETPROOF. TURNED BRUTAL. SOON BROKEN? On June 22 the explosive, emotionally charged second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage premieres worldwide on Netflix.

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Can one man save a community? And in his struggle to do so, will he find himself consumed by the very darkness he is fighting against? As a new VILLAIN rises, and a QUEEN takes the throne in HARLEM, cracks begin to form in the once unbreakable HERO…

Watch Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80002537

Like this: Like Loading...