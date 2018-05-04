Haunting Trailer: Run Wild!

When all of civilization begins turning into animals, only two people remain–young siblings Ava and Flynn. On a desperate search for safety in an unpredictable and violent world, they’ll traverse a wild and unruly landscape, make friends and foes of all species, and discover what really makes them human.

Run Wild is a new graphic novel from K.I. Zachopoulos and Vincenzo Balzano – creators of The Cloud. It will be released by BOOM! Studios imprint Archaia in July. A trailer for Run Wild follows below.

BOOM! Studios Debuts RUN WILD Trailer

Discover A New Look At The Hotly-Anticipated Graphic Novel Hitting Stores in July 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 4, 2018) – BOOM! Studios is proud to unveil the official trailer to RUN WILD, an original graphic novel reuniting storytellers K.I. Zachopoulos and Vincenzo Balzano, the visionary creators of The Cloud. A haunting marriage of a chilling vision of the future and unforgettable characters combine to produce one of the most imaginative graphic fiction experiences of 2018. This video was produced and scored by Vincenzo Balzano.

When all of civilization begins turning into animals, only two people remain–young siblings Ava and Flynn. On a desperate search for safety in an unpredictable and violent world, they’ll traverse a wild and unruly landscape, make friends and foes of all species, and discover what really makes them human.

“With RUN WILD, readers are immediately drawn into a beautiful, surreal and heartbreaking world–one that Vincenzo captured perfectly in this book trailer,” said Sierra Hahn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Like the best stories from our Archaia imprint, RUN WILD uses the fantastic to create a mirror to our lives, challenging our own perception of the world around us and revealing how the comic book medium can be incredibly affecting.”

Archaia is home to sophisticated, high-end graphic novels such as Mouse Guard by David Petersen, The Realist by Asaf Hanuka and Rust by Royden Lepp, along with series inspired by world-renowned, beloved properties like Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock and Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Coronation. The Award-winning imprint has spawned a number of critically-acclaimed recent hits including A Girl in The Himalayas by David Jesus Vignolli; Jane by Aline Brosh McKenna and Ramón K. Pérez ; Bolivar by Sean Rubin in November 2017, the latter two of which were nominated for 2018 Eisner Awards.

Print copies of RUN WILD will be available for sale in July 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one), bookstores or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

For continuing news on RUN WILD and more previews of the hottest new graphic novels from Archaia this summer, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...