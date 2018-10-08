 TNT ORDERS RIDLEY SCOTT’S RAISED BY WOLVES STRAIGHT TO SERIES

TNT has ordered Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves straight to series.

The sci-fi series centers upon two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

A premiere date is TBD.

Scott to Direct, Marking his Television Directorial Debut

Sci-fi Series Executive Produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions

in Association with Studio T and Madhouse Entertainment

Acclaimed Writer Aaron Guzikowski to Serve as Showrunner

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 8, 2018 – Turner’s TNT has greenlit straight to series Raised By Wolves, a serialized sci-fi series from master storyteller and filmmaker Ridley Scott (The Martian, Blade Runner, Alien: Covenant), who will also mark his television directorial debut with the series. Acclaimed writer Aaron Guzikowski, the visionary behind the highly lauded film Prisoners, will serve as showrunner as well as a writer. The series is being produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions in association with Turner’s Studio T and Madhouse Entertainment, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle) and Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), and Madhouse Entertainment’s Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Robyn Meisinger (Prisoners) serving as executive producers. The International rights to the series will be distributed through Turner International.

“I’m always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre and have found a true original in Raised by Wolves—a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human? What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we’ve made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?” said Ridley Scott. “Given TNT’s impressive run of bold, quality programming, this feels like exactly the right home for this kind of ambitious television.”

One of the world’s foremost directors and producers, Scott has directed such films as The Martian, Thelma & Louise, Alien, Black Hawk Down, Blade Runner and Gladiator. Throughout his illustrious career, Scott has been lauded with Emmys®, Producers Guild of America Awards and Directors Guild of America Awards. Scott serves as head of RSA and Scott Free Productions.

“Ridley Scott is simply the best there is in the sci-fi genre,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Besides directing some of the most important sci-fi films of all-time, Ridley has created iconic characters from Alien’s Ripley to Prometheus’ Elizabeth Shaw. We’re thrilled to have Ridley do the same for us as we look forward to his vision of Aaron’s complex and futuristic Mother. It’s incredibly rare to be able to make television that both challenges one’s intellect and also thrills the excited fangirl side—Raised by Wolves is that rare show that does both.”

“Ridley Scott’s movies have always been a part of my life and a huge inspiration in my work,” said Aaron Guzikowski. “So getting the opportunity to work with him and TNT on a story that is so near and dear to my heart is truly a dream come true.”

The project marks Scott’s return to the network. He served as executive producer on TNT’s award-winning CIA miniseries The Company in 2007. Scott joins acclaimed film director and executive producer Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), who is producing the upcoming suspense limited series, I Am the Night, this January, as well as futuristic sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer (showrunner Graeme Manson) and the morally-complex drama Tell Me Your Secrets

(Bruna Papandrea, Harriet Warner), which are scheduled for summer 2019.

