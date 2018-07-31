Huge Movie Flops that You Haven’t Heard About

In many cases movies turn out to be profitable for the production companies but this is not always what happens. There were so many huge flops that could have needed some extra video production help or that simply were faced with some problems. Some that you might want to know more about include the following huge flops.

The Adventures Of Pluto Nash

During the eighties, Eddie Murphy was highly successful but this movie was an incredible flop. It had a $100 million budget and actually managed to lose $96 million. The movie was considered to be terrible and nobody really praised it. Everything was wrong with the movie, including visual effects, acting, humor and script. If you look on Rotten Tomatoes, you will see a simply incredible 5% rating.

Mars Needs Moms

If you never heard about this $150 million movie, nobody can blame you since it led to losses of $100 million, marking another huge Disney flop (there are many of them). Reviews were really bad and the opening weekend is now seen as one of the worst ever.

Monster Trucks

Another failed children’s movie, Monster Trucks lost $115 million. Paramount wanted to launch a brand new franchise but the opening weekend was just $10 million. Kids simply did not like this movie and it is not that hard to realize why.

John Carter

The production budget of John Carter was an impressive $263 million but in the end, the movie lost $122 million. This movie was actually one of the most expensive that Disney ever produced. What was interesting was that John Carter had a really solid cast, including Taylor Kitsch and Andrew Stanton as director. Even so, critics destroyed the movie and audience was simply poor. Rumors have it that this was the movie that caused Disney to buy the Star Wars Franchise.

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

What is really interesting about this movie is that the production budget was $60 million but in an attempt to save the movie, Dreamworks ended up losing $125 million. Michelle Pfeiffer and Brad Pitt could not do anything to save the movie. Some positive mentions did appear from critics but the truth is that following the release of Finding Nemo, nobody was actually interested in the style of Sinbad. Following Legend Of The Seven Seas, Dreamworks moved to computer-generated animations, with the next movies launched being Shrek 2 and Madagascar.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

This movie has the distinction of being in the Guinness World Records book as the biggest movie flop ever. In the end, this is the movie that is known simply because of the fact that David Beckham appeared in it. Warner Bros wanted to start a brand new franchise based on King Arthur but after a $15 million opening weekend, the movie just went down. It is quite hard to find anything interesting about this movie and the fact that it is widely known as the biggest flop ever is going to be really hard to beat.

