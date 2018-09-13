The Voice Becomes… Wait for It… Legendary!

EGOT winner John Legend will serve as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of NBC’s four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series The Voice.

EGOT WINNER AND MULTI-TALENTED JOHN LEGEND JOINS ‘THE VOICE’ AS COACH FOR SPRING 2019

Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton Also Return to Four-Time Emmy Award-Winning Hit Series

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Sept. 13, 2018 – John Legend, who this past weekend earned coveted EGOT status after winning an Emmy Award as a producer for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” will serve as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of NBC’s four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series “The Voice.” Legend will be joined by returning music superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and host Carson Daly.

“John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of ‘The Voice.’ I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL,” Legend said.

A highly accomplished musician, songwriter, actor, film producer and philanthropist, Legend is one of the most versatile and talented artists in entertainment today.

With his Emmy win this past Sunday as producer of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” which took home the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Legend joins an exclusive EGOT club that had only 12 members before Sunday (fellow “Jesus Christ Superstar” producers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice also joined the list). He is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” with the winner announced at this Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for his original song “Glory” (co-written by Common) from the movie “Selma”; won a Tony Award in 2017 as producer of August Wilson’s “Jitney,” which won for Best Revival of a Play; and has won 10 Grammy Awards. Legend has released five studio albums and began his impressive Grammy run in 2006 when he won Best New Artist for his debut release “Get Lifted,” which captured Best R&B Album. “Get Lifted,” along with each of his next three albums – “Once Again,” “Evolver” and “Love in the Future” – reached the Top 5 in album sales on the Billboard charts and achieved gold status.

As a film producer, Legend worked on the 2016 film sensation “La La Land,” in which he also appeared. In addition, Legend has acted in several TV and film productions, including “Underground,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Soul Men.”

Season 15 of “The Voice” begins Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

“The Voice” ruled last season as television’s #1 alternative series in both adults 18-49 and total viewers, with the show’s Monday edition winning its timeslot among the broadcast networks in every key ratings measure. “The Voice’s” successful season culminated when its May 22 finale led NBC to the nightlong win.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Stijn Bakkers.

