What to Watch This Weekend: Won’t You Be Neighbor?

Welcome to What To Watch This Weekend, a weekly series dedicated to helping figure out which films you should enjoy in the near future. On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Won’t You Be My Neighbor? a documentary about Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, the acclaimed children’s program on public access television.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

Like this: Like Loading...