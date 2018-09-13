We May Have Sailed Into a War Trailer: Hunter Killer!

Gerard Butler is at it again in another medium budget action flick from the producers of Fast & Furious and London Has Fallen.

This time, he’s the captain of a Hunter Killer submarine hunting for a U.S. sub in distress that sails into a Russian coup.

Hunter Killer opens on October 26th.

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler, Olympus Has Fallen, 300) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.

Also starring Oscar® winner Gary Oldman (Best Actor, Darkest Hour, 2017), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Toby Stephens (Die Another Day), HUNTER KILLER is a high-stakes thriller that unfolds both on land and at sea. Only in theaters nationwide by Summit Premiere on October 26th, 2018.

Directed by Donovan Marsh and written by Arne L. Schmidt and Jamie Moss, HUNTER KILLER is based on the book Firing Point written by retired naval officer George Wallace and author Don Keith. The production of HUNTER KILLER was also fully supported by the United States Navy.

