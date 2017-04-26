The Valiant Validated Signature Series Returns for Secret Weapons #1!

Valiant is proud to announce that the publisher’s limited-edition line of Valiant Validated Signature Series (VVSS) editions will return on June 28th for Secret Weapons #1.

The Secret Weapons #1 VVSS edition will feature virgin cover art by artist Raul Allen and will come hand-signed in gold ink by writer Eric Heisserer. Additionally, each copy will come complete with a Certificate of Authenticity witnessed and signed by Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani and Publisher Fred Pierce and will feature an official VVSS seal embossed on the front cover.

VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES Returns for SECRET WEAPONS #1 by Eric Heisserer & Raul Allen – On Sale June 28th!

Valiant is proud to announce that the publisher’s limited-edition line ofeditions will return onfor– theof thenew series from Academy Award-Nominated writer(screenwriter of the international smash-hitand the upcomingandfeature films from Sony Pictures) and visionary artist(WRATH OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR) with(BLOODSHOT REBORN)!

In stores June 28th, the SECRET WEAPONS #1 (of 4) VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES edition will feature virgin cover art by artist Raul Allen and will come hand-signed in gold ink by writer Eric Heisserer. Additionally, each copy of the SECRET WEAPONS #1 (of 4) VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES edition will come complete with a Certificate of Authenticity witnessed and signed by Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani and Publisher Fred Pierce and will feature an official VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES seal embossed on the front cover.

Established in 1993 with the release of RAI AND THE FUTURE FORCE #9, the VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES is a high-end, special treatment given to limited-edition copies of some of Valiant’s most prominent releases – issued and authenticated by Valiant itself and signed by members of each series’ respective creative team. The VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES was a hallmark of the original Valiant Universe and would go on to adorn some of the publisher’s most renowned releases with signatures from legendary industry talents, including Sean Chen, Dick Giordano, Bob Layton, John Ostrander, Don Perlin, Bart Sears, and more.

“It is Valiant’s distinct honor to return to one of our most fondly remembered traditions with the newly revitalized VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES,” said Valiant Publisher Fred Pierce. “From our very first release, X-O MANOWAR #1 in 2012, the Valiant fans have been demanding the return of the VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES. This summer, SECRET WEAPONS #1 (of 4) will be of the utmost importance to the Valiant Universe at large, making it the perfect title to lead the reintroduction of this line.”

The SECRET WEAPONS #1 (of 4) VALIANT VALIDATED SIGNATURE SERIES edition will be strictly limited to the number of qualifying retailer orders. Contact your local retailer today to reserve your copy.

Be there on June 28th as Eric Heisserer, Raul Allen, and Patricia Martin introduce Livewire to a newfound generation of heroes with one of the year’s most consequential and gripping adventures in SECRET WEAPONS #1 (of 4) – an all-new, Valiant Prestige format limited series putting Valiant’s electrifying heroine in command of an extraordinary new team!

The government has dispatched Amanda McKee – the technopath codenamed Livewire – to investigate the ruins of a secret facility formerly run by Toyo Harada, the most powerful telepath on Earth and her former mentor. In his quest for world betterment at any cost, Harada sought out and activated many potential psiots like himself. Those who survived, but whose powers he deemed to have no value to his cause, were hidden away at this installation. But Livewire, having studied Harada’s greatest strengths and learned his deepest weaknesses, senses opportunity where he once saw failure. A young girl who can talk to birds… A boy who can make inanimate objects gently glow… To others, these are expensive disappointments. But, to Livewire, they are secret weapons…in need of a leader. Now, as a mechanized killer called Rex-O seeks to draw them out, Livewire and her new team of cadets will be forced to put their powers into action…in ways they never could have imagined…

Jump on board here to find out why SECRET WEAPONS #1 – the first game-changing comics collaboration from the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of ARRIVAL and the visionary art team behind WRATH OF THE ETERNAL WARRIOR – is already being heralded as one of the year’s most stunning new series:

“[SECRET WEAPONS] could shake up comics… [Livewire] is the ideal character for [Heisserer] to focus on after his Academy Award-nominated ARRIVAL screenplay.” – The Hollywood Reporter

“[SECRET WEAPONS] looks amazing.” – Entertainment Weekly

“Some of [Heisserer’s] most ambitious work.” – MTV

“[Heisserer] is set to make a splash in the comic book world.” – Blastr

“We’re stoked on [SECRET WEAPONS] and can’t wait to see what Eric Heisserer, Raul Allen, and colorist Patricia Martin are cooking up… This is a match made in heaven.” – Nerdist

Featuring covers from Raul Allen (NINJAK), Jelena Kevic-Djurdjevic (Thor), Roberto De La Torre (Daredevil), and Bryan Hitch (The Authority), masterclass storytellers Eric Heisserer and Raul Allen begin the summer’s most talked-about adventure on June 28th, only in SECRET WEAPONS #1 – presented in the deluxe VALIANT PRESTIGE format!

Plus: Reserve your copies of Livewire’s much-anticipated solo debut in advance with the SECRET WEAPONS #1–4 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE – spanning the complete, VALIANT PRESTIGE-format limited series! Released monthly from June through September, each PRE-ORDER EDITION comes packed with trade paperback-style extras and bonus content, including creator commentary, behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of the comics, process character designs and artwork, and first looks at upcoming issues! Available only as a pre-order set, the SECRET WEAPONS #1-4 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE can only be ordered as a set and must be ordered with your local comic shop by the initial order date of April 27th, 2017!

Valiant on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, and ValiantUniverse.com.

For Valiant merchandise and more, visit ValiantStore.com

SECRET WEAPONS #1 (of 4)

Written by ERIC HEISSERER

Art by RAÚL ALLÉN with PATRICIA MARTIN

Cover A by RAÚL ALLÉN (APR172108)

Cover B by JELENA KEVIC-DJURDJEVIC (APR172109)

Variant Cover by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE (APR172112)

Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH (APR172113)

VVSS Edition Cover by RAÚL ALLÉN (INDIVIDUALLY SIGNED BY ERIC HEISSERER) (FEB178016)

Blank Cover Also Available (APR172111)

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | VALIANT PRESTIGE | T+ | On Sale JUNE 28th

SECRET WEAPONS #1-4 PRE-ORDER EDITION BUNDLE

Written by ERIC HEISSERER

Art by RAÚL ALLÉN with PATRICIA MARTIN

Covers by CLAYTON HENRY (APR172110)

$15.96 US [four issues] | 40 pgs. each | VALIANT PRESTIGE | T+

SECRET WEAPONS #1 PRE-ORDER EDITION | On Sale JUNE 28th (IOD – 4/27/17)

SECRET WEAPONS #2 PRE-ORDER EDITION | On Sale JULY 19th (IOD – 4/27/17)

SECRET WEAPONS #3 PRE-ORDER EDITION | On Sale AUGUST 16th (IOD – 4/27/17)

SECRET WEAPONS #4 PRE-ORDER EDITION | On Sale SEPTEMBER 20th (IOD – 4/27/17)