The trailer for Cars 3 seems to indicate that, after the critical the franchise took for Cars 2, things are moving back to character driven storytelling.

Age is catching up to Lightning McQueen as a new pretender to his racing throne, Jackson Storm, is shattering McQueen’s lap times and he’s told his racing days are coming to a close.

But without racing, who Lightning McQueen?

Cars 3 is in theaters on June 16th.

