The Technique Trailer: Thoroughbreds!

Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Olivia Cooke) are recently reconnected best friends – despite Amanda’s not feeling anything, ever, and Lily feeling everything, always.

One thing they are definitely in agreement on – Lily’s oppressive stepfather has to go.

Thoroughbreds will be in theaters of March 9, 2018.

Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily’s contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another’s most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight.

http://www.ThoroughbredsMovie.com

https://www.facebook.com/Thoroughbred…

https://www.instagram.com/thoroughbreds/

Tweets by Thoroughbreds

Like this: Like Loading...