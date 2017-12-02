Acorn Releases New Series of Doc Martin and George Gently Just In Time For Christmas!

Acorn has an ever expanding catalogue of quality movies and TV programs – ranging from the gentle comedy of Dr. Martin Ellingham’s practice in Doc Martin, to the menacing crimes in a world of social and political changes in George Gently.

Doc Martin: Series 8, George Gently: Series 8 and George Gently: The Complete Series will be released on December 12th. For descriptions of all three sets, read on…

The new season of the smash hit U.K. dramedy, plus over 1.5 hours of bonus content; Starring Martin Clunes (Arthur & George) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) with guest stars Sigourney Weaver (Aliens, Avatar), Art Malik (True Lies, Homeland),

DOC MARTIN, SERIES 8

DVD and Blu-ray Debut from Acorn on December 12, 2017

“A smart, gentle comedy with loads of wit and zest” —The Globe and Mail

“Sweet, stirring, and completely addictive” —Slate

“Delightfully quirky” —Los Angeles Times

“Absolutely bloody hilarious” —London Evening Standard

Widely considered one of the most successful British series in the U.S., U.K. and worldwide, DOC MARTIN, Series 8 makes its DVD/Blu-ray debut on December 12, 2017 from Acorn TV, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand. Martin Clunes (Men Behaving Badly) returns as Dr. Martin Ellingham in the eighth series of this smash-hit British comedy. In these all-new episodes, the doctor continues his practice in the picturesque seaside town of Portwenn, while raising his son with wife Louisa. The DVD and Blu-ray 3-Disc Sets feature 8 episodes, plus a bonus disc with behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews ($39.99, Amazon.com).

After all their ups and downs as a couple, Dr. Martin Ellingham and his wife, Louisa (Caroline Catz, Murder in Suburbia), are finally living together with their son, James Henry, but their problems are far from over. With Louisa’s encouragement, James Henry has grown attached to Buddy the dog, but Martin is disgusted by the four-legged friend. In need of a new nanny, Louisa finds herself juggling too many responsibilities and considers switching careers, causing a rift with Martin.

Meanwhile, Portwenn is abuzz as the residents prepare for a wedding. The Larges hope to profit from the festivities, but when Martin’s aunt Ruth (Emmy® winner Eileen Atkins, Cranford) considers selling the family farm, her decision causes trouble for their business endeavors. As some relationships bloom and others falter, can Martin cope with all the changes—or will he risk the fragile accord he’s forged with his family? Guest stars in Series 8 include the return of Caroline Quentin (Dickensian) and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar) as a forthright American tourist anxious for the Doc’s time.

BONUS DISC: Behind-the-scenes featurettes on the production process (70 min.) and interviews with the cast and guest stars (41 min.), including Martin Clunes, Caroline Catz, Ian McNeice, Joe Absolom, Eileen Atkins, Selina Cadell, and Caroline Quentin.

Street Date: December 12, 2017 SRP: $39.99 each

DVD 3-Disc Set: 8 episodes – Approx. 413 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961259397

Blu-ray 3-Disc Set: 8 episodes – Approx. 413 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961259496

—————

EDGAR®-winning series stars Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby

GEORGE GENTLY: The Complete Collection DVD and Blu-ray Debut from Acorn TV on December 12, 2017

“Great, bordering on brilliant” —Esquire.com

“Tremendous performances” — The Sunday Times

“Absolutely addicting” —McClatchy-Tribune News Service

“Superb British series… Great performances and superb characterizations” —San Francisco Chronicle

Guest stars include Richard Armitage, Phil Davis, Kevin Whately, Helen Baxendale, Mark Gatiss, Mark Williams, Eamonn Walker, Jemma Redgrave, Warren Clarke

GEORGE GENTLY: The Complete Collection debuts on DVD/Blu-ray on December 12, 2017 from Acorn TV, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand. In this acclaimed BBC detective drama based on the novels of Alan Hunter, Tony® nominee Martin Shaw (Death in Holy Orders) stars as Inspector George Gently, North of England’s most upstanding detective. Assisted by his trusted partner, Detective Inspector John Bacchus (Lee Ingleby, Place of Execution), George Gently investigates menacing crimes and confront the social and political changes rumbling through the country in the mid-1960s. The 25-Disc DVD and 13-Disc Blu-ray sets include all 25 feature-length mysteries from all eight series; 37.5 hours of gripping storylines, plus behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast interviews, production notes, and a photo gallery ($149.99, Amazon.com). Also on Dec. 12, GEORGE GENTLY, Series 8 will be available in individual season DVD/Blu-ray sets ($39.99).

This complete collection includes all 25 feature-length mysteries hailed as “gripping” (TV Times, UK) with “great performances and superb characterizations” (San Francisco Chronicle). Guest stars include Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy), Phil Davis (Poldark), Kevin Whately (Inspector Lewis), Helen Baxendale (Friends), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Mark Williams (Harry Potter films), Eamonn Walker (Oz), Jemma Redgrave (Bramwell), and Warren Clarke (Dalziel & Pascoe), with Lisa McGrillis (Hebburn) later joining the team as forward-thinking constable Rachel Coles.

BONUS: Behind-the-scenes featurettes (34 min.); interviews with Martin Shaw, plus Series 7 guest actors (9 min.); 10-page booklet with historical information about the 1960s; text interviews with Martin Shaw, Lee Ingleby, and writer/executive producer Peter Flannery; production notes from producer Johann Knobel; historical facts about 1964 and 1969; and a photo gallery

Street Date: December 12, 2017 SRP: $149.99

DVD 25-Disc Set: 25 feature-length mysteries – Approx. 37.5 hours, plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961251797

Blu-ray 13-Disc Set: 25 feature-length mysteries – Approx. 37.5 hours, plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961251896

—————

The Series Finale of Award-Winning Detective Drama GEORGE GENTLY, Series 8 DVD and Blu-ray Debut from Acorn on December 12, 2017

“Tremendous performances” — The Sunday Times

“Absolutely addicting” —McClatchy-Tribune News Service

“Superb British series… Great performances and superb characterizations” —San Francisco Chronicle

EDGAR®-winning series stars Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby;

Guest starring Lorcan Cranitch (Acceptable Risk, Fortitude, Rome),

Emma Rigby (Prisoners’ Wives, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland), Anamaria Marinca (Fury), Richard Harrington (Poldark, Hinterland), and Steve Robertson (Being Human, Harlots)

Called “Great, bordering on brilliant” (Esquire) and an “excellent BBC detective series” (Los Angeles Times), the long-running hit detective British drama GEORGE GENTLY, Series 8 makes its DVD/Blu-ray debut on December 12, 2017 from Acorn TV, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand. Tony® nominee Martin Shaw returns for his final cases as North of England’s most upstanding detective, George Gently, again assisted by his trusted partner, Detective Inspector John Bacchus (Lee Ingleby, Line of Duty), and Detective Sergeant Rachel Coles (Lisa McGrillis, Hebburn). The DVD 2-Disc Set and the Blu-ray 1-Disc include two feature-length episodes, plus bonus interviews and behind-the-scenes featurettes ($39.99, Amazon.com). Also on Dec. 12, GEORGE GENTLY: The Complete Collection will be available on 25-Disc DVD and 13-Disc Blu-ray sets ($149.99 each).

In the final season of the acclaimed BBC detective drama, Tony® nominee Martin Shaw (Death in Holy Orders) returns as DCI George Gently, a brilliant and honorable cop investigating murders in the rugged North East of England.

It’s 1970, the start of a new decade. Radical social and political change is in the air, and Gently is on the brink of retirement. Tasked with investigating two last homicides, Gently finds himself at odds with his cocky protégé, DI John Bacchus (Ingleby) and questioning the legacy he will leave behind. When a victim’s body is discovered eight years after his wife was convicted of killing him, Gently reopens the case against the wishes of Bacchus, who was part of the original investigation. Later, a cold case leads Gently to suspect a charismatic politician billed as a future prime minister. Along with DS Rachel Coles (McGrillis), Gently and Bacchus must enter a shadowy world of political intrigue and risk everything—even their own lives—to uncover the truth.

Street Date: December 12, 2017 SRP: $39.99

DVD 2-Disc Set: 2 feature-length episodes – Approx. 186 min. – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961263196

Blu-ray 1-Disc: 2 feature-length episodes – Approx. 186 min. – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961263295

Bonus: Interviews with the cast and crew (24 min.) and behind-the-scenes featurettes (13 min.)

