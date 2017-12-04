He’s Still Operational Trailer: Black Mirror: Metalhead!

Whatever Metalhead is, he’s still operational. That can’t be good.
Black Mirror: Season Four will premiere in 2018.
“Metalhead”
A ruthless pursuer pushes a trio of scavengers to the furthest limits of endurance.
Cast: Maxine Peake plays Bella (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind) plays Clarke, Clint Dyer (Hope Springs) plays Anthony
Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
Seasons 1-3 of Black Mirror can be seen here: http://netflix.com/blackmirror