He’s Still Operational Trailer: Black Mirror: Metalhead!

Whatever Metalhead is, he’s still operational. That can’t be good.

Black Mirror: Season Four will premiere in 2018.

“Metalhead”

A ruthless pursuer pushes a trio of scavengers to the furthest limits of endurance.

Cast: Maxine Peake plays Bella (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind) plays Clarke, Clint Dyer (Hope Springs) plays Anthony

Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

Seasons 1-3 of Black Mirror can be seen here: http://netflix.com/blackmirror

