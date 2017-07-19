The Princess Without Voice Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water!

Guillermo Del Toro has a new film called The Shape of Water ‘an otherworldly fairytale’ set in a secret government laboratory where Elisa and her co-worker Zelda discover something magnificent.

The first trailer for The Shape of Water suggests that it might be as indescribable and beautiful and even heartbreaking as his classic Pan’s Labyrinth.

The Shape of Water will be in theaters on December 8th.

THE SHAPE OF WATER OFFICIAL TRAILER

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones. Directed by: Guillermo del Toro Screenplay by:Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor Story by: Guillermo del Toro Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer

