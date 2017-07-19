Conventions, Television

SDCC 2017: AMC Releases Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead Con Art!

The Walking Dead, Season 8. Photo Credit: Courtesy AMC

AMC today released special Comic Con art for “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”  “The Walking Dead” key art also reveals October 22nd as the season 8 premiere, which coincides with the series’ 100th episode.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 3B, Photo credit: Courtesy AMC

AMC will also be present at MLK Park with a fan activation for fans of both shows. Below are the details:

DETAILS:      Sprawling outdoor activation space will feature interactive experiences for fans of the hit series “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” 

WHERE:       MLK Park, directly across from the San Diego Convention Center

WHEN:          Thursday July 19th – Saturday, July 22nd

11am-7pm PT

 

Sunday, July 23rd

11am-4pm PT

