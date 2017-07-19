SDCC 2017: AMC Releases Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead Con Art!

AMC today released special Comic Con art for “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” “The Walking Dead” key art also reveals October 22nd as the season 8 premiere, which coincides with the series’ 100th episode.
AMC will also be present at MLK Park with a fan activation for fans of both shows. Below are the details:
DETAILS: Sprawling outdoor activation space will feature interactive experiences for fans of the hit series “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”
WHERE: MLK Park, directly across from the San Diego Convention Center
WHEN: Thursday July 19th – Saturday, July 22nd
11am-7pm PT
Sunday, July 23rd
11am-4pm PT