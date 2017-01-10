The Path: Hulu Unveils Character Posters & Video Teasers!

Today Hulu released the key art and character teases for The Path season two. The 13-episode season will launch the first two episodes on Wednesday, January 25th.

Follow the jump for more.

Season 2 synopsis:

In its second season, The Path follows the Meyerist Movement as it tries to make sense of Dr. Meyer’s mysterious departure. Tormented by strange visions, Eddie struggles with a new life while Sarah, despite her skepticism of Cal, now stands beside him as Co-Guardian of the Light. When Sarah finally learns of Cal’s dark past, she buries the truth for the betterment of the Movement. Cal and Sarah, now closer than ever, strive to atone for their misdeeds while Eddie, confronted with the meaning of his visions, discovers the truth of Dr. Meyer’s departure.

Like this: Like Loading...