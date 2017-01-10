Yo-Kai Watch, Tokyo Ghoul Novel and One-Punch Man Lead Viz Media’s January Digital Manga Releases!

VIZ Media opens its new year with the digital debuts of Yo-Kai Watch, the Tokyo Ghoul: Void novel and the Dragon Ball Full Color Freeza Arc – along with of One-Punch Man Vol. 11 and Platinum End Vol. 2.

VIZ Media also continues its special subscription promotion on Weekly Shonen Jump and invites fans to enjoy free digital chapters of popular continuing series such as Boruto, Dragon Ball Super, Haikyu!!, Hunter X Hunter and Seraph of the End – among others.

Details follow the break.

VIZ MEDIA OPENS JANUARY WITH THE FIRST DIGITAL MANGA UPDATE OF 2017

Catch The Digital Debut of YO-KAI WATCH, Series Finale Of DRAGON BALL FULL COLOR FREEZA ARC, Digital First Releases And A New TOKYO GHOUL NOVEL

VIZ Media delivers fresh manga for the New Year with a brand new digital manga update for 2017.

Fans can dive into the digital debut of the supernatural phenomenon, YO-KAI WATCH (Vols. 1-6) and the not-to-be-missed series finale of the vivid DRAGON BALL FULL COLOR FREEZA ARC (Vol. 5). Other notable digital first releases include ONE-PUNCH MAN (Vol. 11) and PLATINUM END (Vol. 2), which will debut in advance of their print counterparts. Horror fans and followers of TOKYO GHOUL can look forward to the release of TOKYO GHOUL: VOID, the latest in a new line of novels inspired by the smash hit manga series created by Sui Ishida.

VIZ Media also continues its special subscription promotion on WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP and invites fans to enjoy FREE digital chapters of popular continuing series such as BORUTO, DRAGON BALL SUPER, HAIKYU!!, HUNTER X HUNTER, SERAPH OF THE END and more! New additions to the free section include REBORN creator Akira Amano’s sci-fi series, ELDLIVE. Chapters from ONE PIECE, RUROUNI KENSHIN and YU-GI-OH! TRANSCEND GAME, a sequel to the YU-GI-OH! series by Kazuki Takahashi will also debut in January.

DRAGON BALL FULL COLOR FREEZA ARC, Vol. 5 · Final Volume!

Available Now!

After years of training and adventure, Goku has become Earth’s ultimate warrior. And his son, Gohan, shows even greater promise. But the stakes are increasing as even deadlier enemies threaten the planet. Now experience this legendary manga classic in full color!

YO-KAI WATCH, Vols. 1-6 · Digital Debut!

Available Now on Kindle, iBooks, Nook and GooglePlay!

Nate Adams was your regular, everyday kid, until he received the Yo-kai Watch, which allows him to see Yo-kai that are normally invisible to the naked eye!

PLATINUM END, Vol. 2 · Digital First!

Available January 17th!

Catch the latest edition of the action-packed supernatural drama by the creators of DEATH NOTE in a special digital first release.

TOKYO GHOUL: VOID Novel

Available January 17th!

After the unprecedented raid on the Ghoul detention center by The Aogiri Tree organization, the Commission of Counter Ghoul is working to tighten security across the twenty-three wards. However, some Ghouls begin to cause unrest in the 8th Ward, continuing the cycle of retaliation between human and ghoul. And what of Kaneki after he left the 20th Ward? This second novel depicts the aftermath six months after the 11th Ward occupation.

ONE-PUNCH MAN, Vol. 11 · Digital First!

Available January 24th!

Don’t miss the latest volume of the hard hitting action series in a special digital first release.

WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Holiday Sale

Catch the special Holiday pricing on an annual subscription to the world’s most popular weekly manga magazine for only $19.99 before it ends! Available for a limited time only through Jan. 15th.

Free Chapter highlights of a variety of popular Weekly Shonen Jump series available at: www.viz.com/shonenjump/ chapters/all .

Free chapters are available now of the following series:

BORUTO

DRAGON BALL SUPER

ELDLIVE

HAIKYU!!

HUNTER X HUNTER

SERAPH OF THE END

And More!!

January digital manga updates to a variety of continuing series include new volumes for twelve popular VIZ Media titles. Notable new digital releases include volumes for shojo series such as BEHIND THE SCENES!! (Vol. 3), THE DEMON PRINCE OF MOMOCHI HOUSE (Vol. 7) and HONEY SO SWEET (Vol. 5). Also catch releases for HAIKYU!! (Vol. 7), NISEKOI (Vol. 19), TWIN STAR EXORCISTS (Vol. 7), TERRA FORMARS (Vol. 16) and more!

The free VIZ Manga App continues to be the top application for reading digital manga and features a massive library of the most popular series in the world. Through the innovative VIZ Manga digital platform registered users are able to use one account to view their purchased manga across more devices than ever. New series and volumes are added every Tuesday. Fans can also find these titles and more for the NOOK, Kindle Fire, and Kobo eReaders, as well as in the ComiXology, iBooks and Google Play Stores.

Most manga volumes are available for purchase and download in the U.S. and Canada within the VIZ Manga application starting from only $4.99 (U.S. / CAN) each. Readers can also explore free Chapter 1 previews of most series.

For more information, please visit VIZ.com.

