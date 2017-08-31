The Past Is Prologue Video Short: Blade Runner 2049!

Denis Villeneuve presents a brief prologue to Blade Runner 2049 – giving us a bit of history in 2036: Nexus Dawn.

Blade Runner 2049 opens on October 6th.

Welcome to 2036. Niander Wallace introduces his new line of replicants. Watch now. #BladeRunner2049, in theaters October 6.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

From executive producer Ridley Scott and director Denis Villeneuve, #BladeRunner2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana De Armas, MacKenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto. —

Follow #BladeRunner2049 on social media: http://bladerunnermovie.com http://facebook.com/bladerunner2049 http://twitter.com/bladerunner http://instagram.com/bladerunnermovie

Like this: Like Loading...