grown-ish Cast Grows by Four!

Freeform’s black-ish spin-off grown-ish has added two regulars – Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) and Jordan Buhat (Summer of ’84), and R&B duo Chloe x Halle in recurring roles.

The four will play students at Southern California University.

grown-ish is set to premiere in early 2018.

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television and streaming network, has added two series regulars and two recurring characters to “grown-ish,” a spin-off of ABC’s award-winning hit series “black-ish,” starring breakout star Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, from ABC Signature Studios. The 13-episode, single-camera comedy will start production next week and is set to premiere early 2018 on Freeform and the Freeform App, available on connected TV, mobile devices and online.

Francia Raisa (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) and Jordan Buhat (“Summer of ’84”) join the previously announced cast of Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”), Deon Cole (“black-ish”), Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”), Emily Arlook (“The Good Place,” “Hand of God”) and Trevor Jackson (“Burning Sands,” “American Crime”). Singing duo Chloe x Halle (Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey), who recently served as one of Beyoncé’s opening acts for the European leg of The Formation World Tour, have also joined the cast in recurring roles.

From “black-ish” executive producer Kenya Barris comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Raisa will portray Ana, an outspoken conservative freshman at Southern California University. Buhat will portray Vivek, a first generation Indian-American freshman at Southern California University with an endearing lack of self-awareness. Singing sisters Chloe x Halle will portray twin sisters Sky and Jazz, who are on the track team at the college.

Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Brian Dobbins are executive producers of the series.

The series joins Freeform’s expanding original comedy slate including “Young & Hungry,” starring Emily Osment; along with recently announced comedies “Alone Together,” starring Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky; and “Marvel’s New Warriors,” starring Milana Vayntrub and Derek Theler, both set to premiere in 2018.

