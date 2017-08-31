Voice of a Shinigami (Death God) Video: Death Note!

One of the most compelling elements of Netflix’s Death Note movie is the shinigami (death god), Ryuk.

Voiced by Willem Dafoe, he is a character that picks its spots and is genuinely scary.

Netflix has released a new video in which Dafoe, director Adam Wingard and the film’s leads – Nat Wolff and Margaret Qaulley – talk about Ryuk.

If you haven’t met Ryuk yet you’re missing out! Learn more about your new favorite Death God in this behind the scenes featurette, which shows how Willem Dafoe brought the character to life.

