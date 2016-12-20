The Light Between Oceans Coming to Blu-ray

The sweeping romantic film, Disney/Dreamworks Pictures’ The Light Between Oceans, arrives on Digital HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on Jan. 24th. This beautiful romance stars two-time Academy Award® nominee Michael Fassbender (Best Actor, Steve Jobs), Oscar® winner Alicia Vikander (Best Supporting Actress, The Danish Girl), and Oscar and Golden Globe® winner Rachel Weisz (Best Supporting Actress, The Constant Gardener).

The timeless tale of love, relationships, and impossible choices is a must for any of lush, beautiful romantic movies. This release includes never-before-seen bonus features, including a documentary which reveals director Derek Cianfrance’s unique approach that allowed the all-star cast to embody their characters and examine the power of love; a historical look at New Zealand’s Cape Campbell Lighthouse that serves as Janus Rock, a key element in Stedman’s novel; and insightful and in-depth audio commentary led by Cianfrance.

