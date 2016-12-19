Power Rangers Graphic Novel to Follow Events of the Movie!

Saban’s Power Rangers opens in theaters on March 24, 2017. Five days later, BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands will release Aftershock, a graphic novel that follows the events of the film.

Saban’s Power Rangers: Aftershock will feature two covers – a movie cover (above) and a cover by Greg Smallwood (Moon Knight). Both can be pre-ordered but the version with the Smallwood cover will only be available through comics shops.



On March 29, 2017, Saban’s Power Rangers: Aftershock, a new, original graphic novel from BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands, will debut at comic book retailers and bookstores. Following the premiere of Saban’s Power Rangers feature film on March 24, 2017, Power Rangers: Aftershock picks up where the events in the film leave off to continue the adventures of main characters Jason, Kimberly, Trini, Zack, and Billy.

Written by Ryan Parrott (Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Batman: Gates of Gotham) and illustrated by Lucas Werneck, Saban’s Power Rangers: Aftershock original graphic novel (ISBN 978-1-60886-937-4, trim size 6.625″ x 10.1875″, page count 96, retail price $14.99, full color) features two different covers: a movie cover that can be pre-ordered and purchased wherever books are sold, and an exclusive illustrated cover by Greg Smallwood (Moon Knight) that can only be pre-ordered and purchased through comic book shops. (To locate your nearest comic book shop, use findacomicshop.com.)

BOOM! Studios launched the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ongoing comic book series in March 2016 and a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink limited series in May 2016, both to critical acclaim.

This Spring, the highly anticipated and reimagined Saban’s Power Rangers feature film will hit the big screen in movie theaters worldwide, inspiring millions to believe that Together We Are More!

