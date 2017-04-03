The Late Late Show with James Corden Reaches 10,000,000 subscribers on YouTube!

It’s official! The Late Late Show’s James Corden is a viral beast!

The Late Late Show with James Corden has passed the 10 million subscribers milestone, earning the YouTube Diamond Play Button (above).

Corden has a special thank you for the show’s fans.

CBS’ “THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN” CELEBRATES10 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE

THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN’s YouTube Channel celebrates a new milestone, surpassing 10 million subscribers and earning the coveted Diamond Play Button in just over two years since the show debuted. Corden marked the occasion with a music video to thank the channel’s subscribers.

According to Tubular Labs, THE LATE LATE SHOW’s YouTube channel is currently ranked #3 among all U.S. broadcast TV show channels, in terms of subscribers, and the channel holds the top three most-watched late night videos on YouTube with #1 “Adele Carpool Karaoke” (153 million views), #2 “Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke” (109 million views), and #3 “One Direction Carpool Karaoke” (98 million views).

In addition, THE LATE LATE SHOW’s YouTube channel has amassed over 2.5 billion views and currently has over 250 clips on YouTube with more than one million views each. Among them, the show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segments are consistently viral hits. Each of the “Carpool Karaoke” clips taped for THE LATE LATE SHOW has surpassed 10 million views. Other top performing clips on YouTube include “Pitch Perfect Riff-Off with Anna Kendrick & The Filharmonics” (38 million views), “Dodgeball with One Direction” (27 million views) and “James Corden and Tom Hanks Act Out Tom’s Filmography” (19 million views).

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

