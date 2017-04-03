Fear the Walking Dead Season Three Gets Two-Hour Premiere!

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will return for its third season on Sunday, June 4th (9/8C) as announced during last night’s “Talking Dead.” The first half of the season will consist of eight episodes airing over six weeks, with two back-to- back episodes on Sunday, June 4th and a mid-season finale of two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 9th.

AMC ANNOUNCES “FEAR THE WALKING DEAD” SEASON 3 RETURNS WITH TWO BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES ON SUNDAY, JUNE 4 AT 9:00 P.M. ET/PT

New Season 3 Photography Released

NEW YORK, NY – April 3, 2017 – AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” will return for its third season on Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT as announced during last night’s “Talking Dead.” The first half of the season will consist of eight episodes airing over six weeks, with two back-to- back episodes on Sunday, June 4 and a mid-season finale of two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, July 9 .

As “Fear the Walking Dead” returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison has reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group – the couple escaped death, Luciana was shot, and Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.

Viewers can catch up on all past episodes of “Fear the Walking Dead” only on Hulu. The complete first and second seasons of the series are now streaming at hulu.com/fear-the-walking-dead

Heading into its third season, “Fear” has solidified itself as the #2 drama in ad-supported cable among adults 25-54. The series is executive produced by showrunner Dave Erickson, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and stars Kim Dickens as Madison, Cliff Curtis as Travis, Frank Dillane as Nick, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Mercedes Mason as Ofelia, Colman Domingo as Strand and Danay Garcia as Luciana. Joining the cast as series regulars for season three areDayton Callie (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Deadwood”), Daniel Sharman (“The Originals,” “Teen Wolf”) and Sam Underwood (“The Following”), who will play the Otto family, founders of a survivalist organization who prepared for the fall of democracy, but didn’t anticipate the rise of the dead, as well as Lisandra Tena (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lola Guerrero.

For additional information regarding “Fear the Walking Dead,” please visit the AMC press site at www.press.amcnetworks.com.

