Explosive Teaser: AMC’s Preacher – Season 2!

Season two of Preacher finds Jessie Custer, ex-girlfriend Tulip O’Hare and Irish vampire Cassidy on the road, and looking for the absent God – with whom Jessie desires a very specific conversation.

Somehow that will involve a Dalmation man and a small army’s worth of heavy ordnance – not to mention a soundtrack from Dexy’s Midnight Runners…

AMC RELEASES A FIRST LOOK TEASER OF “PREACHER” SEASON TWO

THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED, SUPERNATURAL DRAMA RETURNS WITH A TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE EVENT BEGINNING SUNDAY, JUNE 25TH AT 10:00PM ET/PT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – AMC has released a first-look teaser of the highly-anticipated second season of “Preacher,” which debuted in last night’s season finale of “The Walking Dead.” Season two of AMC’s critically-acclaimed, supernatural series “Preacher” returns with a two-night event, beginning with the season premiere on Sunday, June 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the second episode on Monday, June 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, in the series’ regular time slot.

The expanded second season, consisting of 13 episodes, is a genre-bending thrill ride that follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

Viewers have time to catch up on season one, comprised of 10 episodes, as it is will be streamed exclusively on Hulu beginningWednesday, April 5th.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Sausage Party,” “Neighbors 2,” “Superbad”) and showrunner Sam Catlin (“Breaking Bad”). The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter and Ken F. Levin.

“Preacher” season two stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, and new additions Noah Taylor (“Peaky Blinders,” “Game of Thrones”), Pip Torrens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, My Week with Marilyn), Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul,” “Fargo”), Malcolm Barrett (Dear White People), Justin Prentice (“13 Reasons Why,” “Awkward”) and Ronald Guttman (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “Mad Men”).

For additional information regarding “Preacher,” please visit the AMC press site at www.press.amcnetworks.com.

