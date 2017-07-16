The Last Gunslinger Trailer: The Dark Tower!

A new international trailer for The Dark Tower has been released and it features new footage and more action.

The adaptation of the first novel in Steven King’s Dark Tower Saga will be in theaters on August 4th.

Their war. Our world. See #DarkTowerMovie only at cinemas!

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Follow us on social:

https://www.facebook.com/TheDarkTower/

https://twitter.com/DarkTowerMovie

https://www.instagram.com/darktowermo…

Like this: Like Loading...