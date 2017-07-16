Job vs. Family Trailer: A Family Man!

Dane Jensen almost has it all. A top flight headhunter, if he can make the most deals in the next month, he will earn the top job at his company.

There’s just one problem – his son’s fatigue isn’t being caused by laziness. So now there’s a choice to be made.

A Family Man open on July 28th.

A Family Man

A headhunter whose life revolves around closing deals in a a survival-of-the-fittest boiler room, battles his top rival for control of their job placement company — his dream of owning the company clashing with the needs of his family.

Director: Mark Williams

Cast: Alison Brie, Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina

