Made a Decision Trailer: American Assassin!

There’s a new United Kingdom trailer for Lionsgate and CBS Films’ American Assassin starring Dylan O’Brien as Mitch Rapp in the film adaptation of Vince Flynn’s novel.

There’s some new footage and the effect is even more intense than the first trailer.

American Assassin premieres on September 15th.

Synopsis: AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair are then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Starring: Scott Adkins, Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, David Suchet

Directed by: Michael Cuesta

In Cinemas September 15

