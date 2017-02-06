The Haungs Explode onto BOOM! Studios Free Comic Book Day Issue!

Fresh off the Boat’s Haung family is about to be immortalized in four-color.

The family from ABC’s hit comedy make their debut in BOOM! Studio’s special issue for Free Comic Book Day: Fresh off the Boat Presents: Legion of Dope-itude Featuring Lazy-Boy!

Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese, New Super-Man) and artist Jorge Corona (Feathers, Teen Titans Go!) bring the stars of the pioneering hit television series to life in comic book form for the very first time… with a super-powered twist – expanding on an upcoming episode of the series!

Look for the Fresh of the Boat Presents: Legion of Dope-itude Featuring Lazy-Boy in comics shops on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 6th.

Fresh Off the Boat Free Comic Book Day Cover Revealed by BOOM! Studios

ABC’s Hit Comedy Series Makes Comic Book Debut for Free on Saturday, May 6th

Los Angeles, Calif. (February 6, 2017) – BOOM! Studios, in association with ABC Television Network & Twentieth Century Fox Television, is proud to reveal the cover to FRESH OFF THE BOAT PRESENTS: LEGION OF DOPE-ITUDE FEATURING LAZY BOY, available at participating stores on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 6th. Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese, New Super-Man) and artist Jorge Corona (Feathers, Teen Titans Go!) bring the stars of the pioneering hit television series to life in comic book form for the very first time… with a super-powered twist!

Expanding on the events of an upcoming May episode of “Fresh Off the Boat” (Tuesdays, 9/8c on ABC), the comic book follows Eddie and Emery as they find that the superheroes they created for a create-your-own-comic-book contest based on the Huang family, have come to life in the real world. But could these superheroes prove to be even more popular than the Huangs themselves? And how far will Eddie go to prove he’s still cooler than Lazy Boy, his superhero doppleganger?

“Fresh Off the Boat” was created by Nahnatchka Kahn, is executive produced by Kahn, Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, and is based on the memoir of chef and restauranteur Eddie Huang. The series centers on the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family adjusting to life in Orlando, Florida in the 1990s. Now in its third season on ABC, “Fresh Off the Boat” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, and stars Randall Park as Louis, Constance Wu as Jessica, Hudson Yang as Eddie, Forrest Wheeler as Emery, Ian Chen as Evan, Chelsea Crisp as Honey, Ray Wise as Marvin and Lucille Soong as Grandma.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ since it first aired,” praised Yang. “Working on a comic book tie-in with the uber-talented Jorge Corona and the show’s production team has been a blast! If you’re a fan of the show, we hope the comic will be an added level of fun for you. And if you haven’t seen the show yet, we hope the comic will convince you to give it a try!”

Corona said, “With the irreverence of superhero versions of the characters we know and love from ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ Gene Luen Yang writes a story about identity and acceptance that takes an important relevance in today’s world. A fun, action-packed comic filled with love for the classics. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.”

Fresh Off the Boat Presents: Legion of Dope-itude Featuring Lazy Boy joins BOOM! Studios Summer Blast FCBD 2017 Edition as the two, all-ages-friendly offerings for Free Comic Book Day from BOOM! Studios designed to bring in a new generation of readers into comic shops.

Free Comic Book Day is a single day—always the first Saturday in May—when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops.

For more on Fresh Off the Boat Presents: Legion of Dope-itude Featuring Lazy Boy and more from BOOM! Studios, please visit www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter. For more information on Free Comic Book Day and to find a participating store near you, visit freecomicbookday.com.

Cover image illustrated by Jorge Corona

Like this: Like Loading...