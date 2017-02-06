Pop Drags the ’90s Into the Twenteens on Wednesdays

On April 12th, Pop drags the ’90s into the twenteens as the debuts of Return of the Mac and Hollywood Darlings find ’90s TV stars and boy band members starring as heightened versions of themselves in the new sitcoms: Hollywood Darlings and Return of the Mac.

Hollywood Darlings posits a unique friendship between former TV darlings Jody Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House), Beverly Mitchell (7th Heaven) and Christine Larkin (Step-By-Step).

Return of the Mac finds Joey McIntyre (NKOTB) taking a job as talk show host in hopes it will lead to being considered a legit actor.

The two shows will also feature a host of guest stars from ’90s TV and music – from Soleil Moon Frye to Joey Lawrence and more.

Holly wood Darlings and Return of the Mac will hold down the 8-9 (7/8C) timeslot on Pop beginning April 12th. Series descriptions and clips follow.

THE ‘90s ARE ALIVE ON POP WITH THE PREMIERE OF TWO NEW ORIGINAL COMEDIES ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Jodie Sweetin (“Full House,” “Fuller House”), Beverley Mitchell (“7th Heaven”) and Christine Lakin (“Step-By-Step”) Are All Grown-up in “Hollywood Darlings”;

Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block) Brings the Right Stuff in “Return of the Mac”

LOS ANGELES – Feb. 6, 2017 – Wednesday nights will soon be all that and a bag of chips as Pop gears up to debut two new original comedies HOLLYWOOD DARLINGS and RETURN OF THE MAC (formerly “The Joey Mac Project”) on April 12 .

The back-to-back television premieres will reunite fans with their favorite stars from the ‘90s, including Jodie Sweetin, Beverley Mitchell and Christine Lakin in HOLLYWOOD DARLINGS at 8:00 PM, ET/PT , followed by Joey McIntyre in the CBS Television Studios scripted comedy RETURN OF THE MAC at 8:30 PM, ET/PT .

A bevy of guest stars in both series will showcase the ultimate line-up of ‘90s sitcom stars, boy band artists and cultural icons. HOLLYWOOD DARLINGS will feature cameos from Soleil Moon Frye (“Punky Brewster”), Andrew Keegan (“10 Things I Hate About You”), Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”), Lance Bass (NSYNC), Andrea Barber (“Full House”), Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”), Heather Tom (“Y&R”), Patrick Duffy (“Dallas,” “Step by Step”), Staci Keanan (“Step by Step”) and Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men).

RETURN OF THE MAC will feature series stars and executive producers Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block, BLUE BLOODS) and Jenny McCarthy (“Singled Out”), as well as guest appearances by Joey Lawrence (“Melissa and Joey,” “Boy Meets World”), Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), January Jones (“Mad Men”), Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”), Aisha Tyler (THE TALK, “Ghost Whisperer”), David Koechner (“Anchorman”), and Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”).

“We’re psyched to introduce two fresh comedies that boast hilarious performances from a ‘90s dream team of stars,” said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop. “Audiences will have a blast seeing a new side of Jodie, Beverley, Christine and Joey now that they’re grown-up and juggling showbiz careers, married life and parenthood. Seeing them on-screen again reminds us why we fell in love with them in the first place and why their classic series and performances continue to appeal to new generations discovering this talent for the very first time.”

HOLLYWOOD DARLINGS turns the camera on real-life friends who are bonded by a sisterhood that only they can share as former child stars who grew up in the ‘90s limelight – Jodie Sweetin (“Full House,” “Fuller House”), Christine Lakin (“Step by Step”) and Beverley Mitchell (“7th Heaven”). In this improvised comedy, the three actresses play exaggerated versions of themselves in their current Hollywood lives. With the support of one another, this girl squad can take on anything when it comes to parenting, marriage, friendship and revived careers in Hollywood.

RETURN OF THE MAC is a scripted comedy starring boy band heartthrob Joey McIntyre as a version of himself alongside his real-life family—wife Barrett and their three children, Griffin (8), Rhys (6) and Kira (5). As he embarks on a hilarious quest to be taken seriously as a legit actor, Joey is thrown into the reluctant role of a talk show host at a fledgling cable network called The Comfy Channel. As Joey starts to navigate the talk show circuit, he is joined by his often misguided manager and team played by a hysterical cast, including Adam Ray, Jamie Denbo, Katie Wee, Punam Patel and Jordan Black.

HOLLYWOOD DARLINGS is produced by Main Event Media and All3Media America. The series was created by Jimmy Fox, who serves as executive producer along with Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone.

RETURN OF THE MAC is executive produced by Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy and Joey McIntyre, along with Tim Gibbons (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Paul Greenberg (“Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris”) and Jenny Daly (“Storage Hunters”).

