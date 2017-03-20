The Big Bang Theory Gets Seasons 11 & 12!

The salary negotiations are complete and so CBS and Warner Bros. Television have reached a new two-year broadcast agreement for The Big Bang Theory.

The deal will produce forty-eight episodes of the #1 scripted show on television over its 2017-18, 2018-19 seasons.

CBS AND WARNER BROS. TELEVISION ANNOUNCE NEW TWO-YEAR BROADCAST AGREEMENT FOR “THE BIG BANG THEORY”

Deal Extends Broadcast Television’s #1 Scripted Series through the 2018-2019 Season

CBS Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television have reached a two-year broadcast agreement for the top-rated, acclaimed comedy THE BIG BANG THEORY.

With the new agreement, broadcast television’s #1 scripted series in viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 has been renewed through the 2018-2019 season.

About THE BIG BANG THEORY:

THE BIG BANG THEORY, which premiered in September 2007, has been television’s #1 comedy in viewers since 2010-2011 and continues as the #1 comedy in key demographics for the fifth straight season. This season, THE BIG BANG THEORY is averaging 19.40 million viewers, 5.1/19 in adults 18-49 and 6.9/21 in adults 25-54, ranking as broadcast television’s highest-rated scripted series in all these demographics.

THE BIG BANG THEORY has earned critical acclaim and award recognition. The series has won Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” for star Jim Parsons (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014), a People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy (2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017), Television Critics Association Awards for “Outstanding Achievement in Comedy” (2009, 2013) and “Individual Achievement in Comedy” for Parsons (2009). In 2011, Parsons won a Golden Globe for “Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy,” a Critics’ Choice Television Award for “Best Actor in a Comedy Series” in 2014, and a 2017 People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Comedic TV Actor.” Kaley Cuoco won People’s Choice Awards for “Favorite Comedic TV Actress” in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, Mayim Bialik won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.”

THE BIG BANG THEORY stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steven Molaro are executive producers. The series is from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are series creators.

