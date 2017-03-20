Kelsea Ballerini To Perform at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards!

Kelsea Ballerini joins a long list of previously announced artists who will perform during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards – hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley on Sunday April 2nd (CBS, 8/7C).

The Academy of Country Music® announced today that ACM Award® nominee Kelsea Ballerini will perform on the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. As previously announced, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to co-host the 52nd ACM Awards®, which honors and showcases the biggest names and emerging talent in country music.

Previous ACM Award winner Kelsea Ballerini received two nominations this year including Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year Presented by Xfinity for “Peter Pan.”

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit www.ACMcountry.com or http://www.cbs.com/shows/academy_of_country_music.

As part of today’s announcement, Comcast’s Xfinity brand has officially announced its partnership with the “52nd ACM Awards®.” In addition to the live broadcast, Xfinity TV customers will be able to watch ACM Awards content on Xfinity On Demand, leading up to the live broadcast, plus an encore performance from Kelsea Ballerini.

To drive excitement leading up to the “52nd ACM Awards®,” Xfinity TV customers will have access to a multitude of content, including “Behind the Performance,” which will take fans behind the preparations for Kelsea Ballerini’s encore performance, as well as archival clips from prior ACM Awards. The content will also be available online at xfinity.com/ACMawards.

Sponsors and partners for the 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS include T-Mobile and Xfinity.

About the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 52ND ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher and Tiffany Moon are executive producers for the Academy of Country Music.

