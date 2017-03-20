Peter Saarsgard Joins Hulu’s The Looming Tower!

Peter Saarsgard has joined the cast of Hulu’s forthcoming original drama series The Looming Tower.

He will play Martin Schmidt, a CIA analyst who always believes he’s the smartest person in the room.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning exposé by Lawrence Wright, The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, and takes a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI may have inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq.

Peter Sarsgaard ( Jackie , Experimenter , Blue Jasmine) has been cast in Hulu's The Looming Tower as Martin Schmidt, a CIA analyst who invariably believes he's by far the smartest person in the room. Under orders to share intelligence with John O'Neill and the FBI, Schmidt opts instead to horde information under the misguided notion that the CIA is the only agency equipped to battle potential terrorist threats.

The Looming Tower will be adapted for Hulu as a 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Academy Award-nominated Writer Dan Futterman ( Foxcatcher, Capote) and Academy Award and Emmy Award winning Director Alex Gibney ( Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief, Taxi to the Dark Side, and We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks) .

The Looming Tower is a Legendary Television production for Hulu in the U.S. Legendary Television Distribution will distribute the series worldwide.

is a Legendary Television production for Hulu in the U.S. Legendary Television Distribution will distribute the series worldwide. Previously announced cast includes Jeff Daniels (John O’Neill), Tahar Rahim (Ali Soufan), Michael Stuhlbarg (Richard Clarke), Bill Camp (Robert Chesney), Virginia Kull (Kathy Shaughnessy), Louis Cancelmi (Vince Stuart) and Sullivan Jones (Floyd Bennet)

