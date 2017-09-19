The Best Comedy of the Year, The Big Sick, Hits Home Video!

The story of a real life romance and near tragedy, The Big Sick (we gave it an A+) is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on September 19th with a goodly supply of extras, including an Audio Commentary by Actor-Writer Kumail Nanjiani, Writer Emily V. Gordon, Producer Barry Mendel and Director Michael Showalter; featurettes, deleted scenes and more.

“The funniest date movie of the year!” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone “A joyous romantic comedy” – Manhola Dargis, The New York Times

AN AWKWARD TRUE STORY

The Critically Acclaimed True-Life Romantic Comedy Arrives on Digital HD September 5 and Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD September 19 from Lionsgate

SANTA MONICA, CA (July 24, 2017) – Based on the real-life love story between star and cowriter Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley,” Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) and his wife, The Big Sick arrives on Digital HD September 5 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital HD), DVD and On Demand September 19 from Lionsgate. Produced by Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, Bridesmaids) and Barry Mendel (Trainwreck, Bridesmaids), the winner of the 2017 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award is Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh with a 97% critic score. A New York Critics’ Pick, the hilarious film takes a comical look at the clash of two cultures in a moment of crisis. Filled with laugh-out-loud moments, the unconventional and authentic comedy also stars Oscar® winner Holly Hunter (Best Actress, The Piano, 1993), Emmy® winner Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and Zoe Kazan (What If, Ruby Sparks). Co-written by Nanjiani’s wife Emily V. Gordon (“The Carmichael Show,” “Explored”), the film is directed by Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer).

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Kazan) after one of his stand-up sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Hunter and Romano) who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

The home entertainment release of The Big Sick features all-new bonus content including two behind-the-scenes featurettes, audio commentary with cowriters Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, producer Barry Mendel, and director Michael Showalter, the 2017 SXSW panel, deleted scenes, jokes that didn’t quite make the big screen, and bonus footage from The Big Sick Comedy Tour featuring hilarious stand-up performances, Q&As, and backstage moments. The Big Sick will be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD for $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL HD SPECIAL FEATURES

“A Personal Journey: The Making of The Big Sick” Featurette

“The Real Story” Featurette

2017 SXSW Film Festival Panel

Cast & Filmmaker Commentary with Actor-Writer Kumail Nanjiani, Writer Emily V. Gordon, Producer Barry Mendel and Director Michael Showalter

The Big Sick: The Other Stuff

Deleted Scenes

The Bigger Sick: Stick Around for More Laughs

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Cj6g9JYBXCY

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2017

Title Copyright: © 2017 While You Were Comatose, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Type: Theatrical Release

Rating: R for language including some sexual references

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Closed-Captioned: NA

Subtitles: Spanish and English SDH

Feature Run Time: 120 minutes

Blu-ray™ Format: 1080p High Definition, 16×9 Widescreen (1.85:1) Presentation

DVD Format: 16×9 Widescreen (1.85:1) Presentation

Blu-ray™ Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio™, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio