Superstar Lineup Adds Drama To America’s Got Talent Season Finale!

Country superstars Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson lead an impressive list of guests for this week’s America’s Got Talent season finale.
The two will be joined by Derek Hough, James Arthur, comic Kevin Nealon, internationally renowned ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and Season 2 AGT winner Terry Fator.
America’s Got Talent wraps up its season with a double-length installment on Wednesday, September 20th (NBC, 8/7C). Auditions for the next season of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway.
‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ CONCLUDES REMARKABLE SEASON WITH SPECIAL PERFORMANCES BY KELLY CLARKSON, SHANIA TWAIN, DEREK HOUGH AND JAMES ARTHUR
Kevin Nealon, Jeff Dunham and Terry Fator Also Set to Perform
Top 10 Finalists to Perform on Two-Hour Live Telecast on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 P.M. ET/PT on NBC for $1 Million Grand Prize and Headline Las Vegas Stage Show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Most-Watched Season in “AGT” History and Summer’s #1 Show Concludes with Live Telecast on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 P.M. with Celebrity Performances and Announcement of Winner
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Sept. 19, 2017 — Superstars Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, Derek Hough, James Arthur, Kevin Nealon, Jeff Dunham and Season Two winner Terry Fator are set to perform on the live two-hour season finale of the most-watched season in the 12-year history of summer’s #1 show, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The finale will air Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.
On Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 8-10 p.m., the Top 10 finalists will perform for America’s vote and the chance to win the $1 million grand prize, in addition to headlining the “America’s Got Talent Live” stage show Nov. 3-4 at the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The Top 10 finalists are singer Evie Clair, dance group Diavolo, singer Chase Goehring, singer Angelica Hale, singer Mandy Harvey, comedian Preacher Lawson, dance group Light Balance, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne, singer Kechi and animal act Sara and Hero.
In its 12thseason, “America’s Got Talent” is delivering its most watched season ever, averaging 15.8 million viewers in “live plus seven day” averages from Nielsen Media Research for Tuesday and Wednesday originals, up +14% versus last summer. In adults 18-49, “Talent” is up year to year by +10% (3.4 vs. 3.1), making this its highest-rated season since 2013. For the full 2016-17 season, “Talent” is the #4 most-watched entertainment series on television, behind only “The Big Bang Theory,” “NCIS” and “The Walking Dead.”
The “Got Talent” format has had more than 900 million global viewers since it began airing in 2006. “Got Talent” is entered in the Guinness World Records as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle-East, Africa and the Americas. “America’s Got Talent” has aired in more than 190 markets worldwide. “Britain’s Got Talent” is the U.K.’s highest-rated entertainment show of the century and in 2009 discovered global singing sensation Susan Boyle, who has sold 23 million records to date.
“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.
Auditions for the next season of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway. Interested acts can submit an audition online or register for one of the upcoming audition cities at www.AGTAuditions.com.
Tickets for “America’s Got Talent Live” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Nov. 3-4 will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. A special pre-sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets can be purchased online at www.AGTvegas.com or by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469.
Please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt.
For artwork and a complete press kit from the show, please visit the NBC Universal Media Village website at http://www.nbcumv.com/mediavillage/.
For the latest “America’s Got Talent” news, videos, and photos, please like on Facebook, subscribe on YouTube and follow on Twitter, Instagram and Google+:
https://www.facebook.com/nbcagt
https://twitter.com/nbcagt #AGT