Superstar Lineup Adds Drama To America’s Got Talent Season Finale!

Country superstars Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson lead an impressive list of guests for this week’s America’s Got Talent season finale.

The two will be joined by Derek Hough, James Arthur, comic Kevin Nealon, internationally renowned ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and Season 2 AGT winner Terry Fator.

America’s Got Talent wraps up its season with a double-length installment on Wednesday, September 20th (NBC, 8/7C). Auditions for the next season of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway.

Top 10 Finalists to Perform on Two-Hour Live Telecast on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 P.M. ET/PT on NBC for $1 Million Grand Prize and Headline Las Vegas Stage Show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Most-Watched Season in "AGT" History and Summer's #1 Show