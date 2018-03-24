The 32nd annual WonderCon is back!

I can never miss a WonderCon! From Los Angeles to Anaheim, I have made my journey to this convention of comic books, animation, costumes, TV, and movies. This year’s WonderCon lasted from March 23 – 25. In addition, the Anaheim Convention Center greeted its attendees with a new change – expansion of a new building near the Area! This wonderful addition allowed for more space to attend activities and programs. After all, there is so much to see and do for both new and returning fans, this addition for the thousands of visitors was a welcome change.

Just like previous WonderCons, the blood drive and Masquerade completion for cosplayers returned. There were panels for people’s fave shows, autograph signings in the convention hall, and educational lectures on those who want to follow their own aspirations in writing or animation. Endless comic books, anime products, and costumes abounded in the never-ending booths.

Registration time! Waiting in line is worth it when getting an autograph of your fave comic book artist! Anime pajamas and pillows! What’s cuter than an ewok backpack? Chewbacca stands at attention Comic books, comic books, and more comic books! Professional makeup school applies superhero paint

Watching the amazing costumes are one of the best parts of WonderCon. Here’s but a handful of the wonder costumes that abounded at the convention center!

Alien! More aliens! Pennywise the clown from IT! Cartoon character! Guardians of the Galaxy! Harry Potter characters revised! Poke Mon duo! Dinosaur!

Of course, you know I love TV and movies! Where else can fans of their fave shows go celebrate and perhaps catch a glimpse of their hero in real life? Previews and panels of TV shows and movies this year included Reverie, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, The 100, The Expanse, Constantine, Lucifer, Black Lightning, Siren, SuperMansion, NBC’s Timeless, Syfy Krypton, Bad Samaritan, A Series of Unfortunate Events, LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super Villain High, Into the Badlands, Final Space, Teen Titans Go! and Unikitty. Classics such as Star Trek, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Power Rangers, Back to the Future and X-Men were revisited in discussions.