Wondercon – DC Comics Panel Live Stream!!!

I wish more companies would stream their convention panels. For the first time ever, the folks at DC Comics are streaming their popular DC Comics Publishers panel hosted by Jim Lee and Dan DiDio and will feature lots of awesome guests. I really need to set up a call with DC. I have questions, yet no answers, and no FREE books dammit! The panel will stream Saturday, March 24 at 10:00 am PT on the DC YouTube channel and DC Comics Facebook page.

This special panel will feature a collection of surprise guests and walk viewers through DC’s headline-making plans to expand readership like never before, including two new imprints for young readers, The Sandman Universe line of comics overseen by Neil Gaiman, the DC Black Label imprint, featuring a collection of edgy, provocative graphic novels and comic books, a new editorial team for iconic MAD Magazine and more.

This can’t-miss panel will be available across the country beginning at 10:00 am PT via the DC YouTube channel or on the DC Comics Facebook page.

