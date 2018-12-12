THE 2019 OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL TO RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS!

The Overlook Film Festival, a four-day celebration of all things horror will return to New Orleans for its 3rd edition, taking place May 30 through June 2, 2019.

Screenings will take place at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre and at the nearby Regal Cinemas Cinebarre Canal Place 9 Movie Theater. In addition to presenting the best in world genre film, the festival’s dedicated focus on interactive performance will be headlined once again by a weekend long alternate reality game experience. The festival is proud to announce the designers of our 2019 game will be guest artists E3W Productions (In Another Room), Eva Anderson (You’re The Worst, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Amos: A Play With Music), Eric Hoff (DryCraeft Los Angeles, Thinkwell Group, Amos: A Play with Music), and Tommy Honton (Stash House, Museum of Selfies). Mali Elfman will produce the experience. For the first time, the festival has made available a new pass tailored to fans of immersive entertainment. The Platinum Immersive Pass is on sale now. Quantity is extremely limited.

“We’re so thrilled to return to New Orleans for the 2019 festival. In addition to it’s notoriously haunted history, the city has been incredibly welcoming to our films, guests and enduring audiences and we can’t wait to share our spooky offerings with them again.” said festival co-director Michael Lerman.

Added festival co-director Landon Zakheim: “We have so much fun in store in terms of our signature programming and live experiences. Our guest immersive designers are responsible for some of the most thrilling experiences we’ve ever seen. We’re overjoyed to bring these groups of dedicated professionals we’ve long admired together to collaborate on a full weekend of interactive activity available to pass holders.”

Past Overlook festivals have included the presentation of awards to Roger Corman, Leigh Whannell and Jason Blum, world premieres of A24’s It Comes At Night, Cinestate’s Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, Darren Lyn Bousman’s St. Agatha and Rodney Ascher’s Primal Scream, and a closing night screening of horror hit Hereditary, alongside one-of-a-kind theatrical performances, live radio plays, unique virtual reality, storytelling shows and themed experiences.

Passes are on Early Bird Sale Now!

Early Bird Passes are on sale now, while quantities last. General Passes will be available for purchase starting January 1st, 2019 at http://www.overlookfilmfest.com/tickets-passes/

A new pass for immersive fans – Platinum Immersive Pass features all benefits of the All-Access Pass plus exclusive, dedicated bonus immersive game content, and priority access to registration for all immersive experiences, interactive programming and special events.

Got a Horror Film? Send it to Overlook Film Festival!

Film Submissions are now open until March 25th, 2019. For more information, please visit http://www.overlookfilmfest.com/submit/

For more information about the 2019 Guest Immersive Designers, please visit http://www.overlookfilmfest.com/2019-schedule/

MISSION STATEMENT

The Overlook Film Festival is a 4-day celebration of horror held in iconic locations that evoke the spirit of the Overlook hotel, horror’s most infamous haunted fictional location. Presenting superior film programming with an expanded focus on experiential events, the festival showcases exciting work in new and classic horror cinema alongside the latest in interactive and live shows for a fully immersive weekend. As a summer camp for genre fans, The Overlook is a community event bringing the best of horror in all its forms to an enthusiastic and appreciative audience within an intimate and inspirational environment.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

The Overlook Film Festival runs from May 30 – June 2, 2019 headquartered at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre located in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. The festival is committed to screening a highly curated selection of the best in world genre cinema, alongside secret screenings, world premiere discoveries, midnight shows, family programming, and a robust short film lineup. The Overlook Film Festival advisory board includes Joe Dante (Filmmaker – Gremlins, The Howling), Karyn Kusama (Filmmaker – Destroyer, The Invitation), Ryan Turek (VP of Feature Film Development, Blumhouse Productions), Stuart Gordon (Filmmaker – Re-Animator) Leigh Whannell (Actor/Writer/Filmmaker – Saw, Insidious), Diana Williams (EVP Creative, Madison Wells Media), Elijah Wood (Founding Partner, SpectreVision), and more.

ABOUT THE FRENCH QUARTER

The oldest neighborhood in New Orleans, the French Quarter is rife with haunted history going all the way back to its establishment in 1718. From America’s Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau, to sinister socialite serial murderer Delphine LaLaurie, to the vampire smuggling Casket Girls, the French Quarter’s creepy and curious Southern Gothic roots are as intrinsically part of its fiber as is jazz or Mardi Gras.

