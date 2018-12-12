Freeform Greenlights Everything’s Gonna Be Okay!

Freeform has greenlighted Everything’s Gonna Be Okay – from Please Like Me’s Josh Thomas.

The half-hour comedy introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism.

Full series description follows.

‘EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OKAY,’ FROM CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED WRITER AND COMEDIAN JOSH THOMAS, PICKED UP TO SERIES BY FREEFORM

Freeform has picked up “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” to series with a 10-episode order. From “Please Like Me” creator, writer and comedian Josh Thomas, and produced by Avalon Television and Freeform, the half-hour comedy introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism. He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, but when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to hold it all together.

“The absolute bestest thing about having a brand new TV show is getting to create new characters. I love the characters in this show, and I love how our cast depicts them—they are funny and kind and fascinating. I feel very grateful to Freeform for giving me the opportunity to introduce them to you,” said Josh Thomas.

“Both on and off screen, Josh is a master of creativity and bringing unique stories about underrepresented topics to television.” Said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. “At Freeform, we are committed to elevating narratives that resonate with today’s youth culture and this series is the perfect vehicle for that. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Josh to tell the story of this unconventional, quirky family that will spark many conversations around love, grief and adulting.”

Thomas created the concept, wrote and stars in the pilot and will serve as showrunner with David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner serving as executive producers for Avalon Television. Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte also serve as executive producers. The series will star Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press and Adam Faison. “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will be distributed internationally by Avalon Distribution.

