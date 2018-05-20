The 100 Season 5 Episode 5 Preview – Shifting Sands

As many of you know, I have a love/hate relationship with The 100. When its good, its REALLY good and one of my favorite shows on TV, when its bad its really bad. I promised I wouldn’t watch or cover season five, but once again I’m hooked and loving all the non-Octavia moments this season.

Episode 5 looks like another solid installment. Hit the jump for lots of photos and clips for this week’s episode! Omar Madha directed the episode written by Nick Bragg (#505). Original airdate 5/22/2018.

Trailer

Synopsis

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) leads her people towards Shallow Valley against the advice of Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley). Meanwhile, Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) and Abby (Paige Turco) adjust to a new set of challenges. Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star.

Photo Gallery

